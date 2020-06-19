Juneteenth celebration scheduled for Saturday at Jones Park in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Today is June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, the day we commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.
In Lufkin, a few local business owners have teamed up to host a Juneteenth event which will take place on Saturday at Jones Park.
When Achilles Hodge and friends found out there was no Juneteenth celebration in Lufkin, they took action.
“This is an ongoing tradition for over 50 years and we don’t want to sit over here and get to this point right now in the season and drop the ball,” Activity Director, Achilles Hodge said.
There will be free food and drinks provided for the community on Saturday. Activities will include bounce houses, water slides, and performances from local artists.
“If you can get people to come out to have a good time, then you can get them to come out to sign up to vote. This is major. We need people to vote. We need a change,” Event promotor Jason Wood said.
“I want people to definitely understand that we need to make our voices heard and get back to voting. The goal is to get more people who are not registered or didn’t know they could register, signed up, and informed,” Hodge said. “We want people to be aware that they can get registered to vote here, all in one.”
They are hoping to make an impact in their community.
“We want to keep everybody on the forefront united. We want to keep it as a community, active and strong. As tough enough as it is in the world today, we want everybody to still be able to have a positive time without the chaos and without all the confusion,” said Hodge. “We want to be united and just have a great time on Saturday. We want everyone to be safe, be respectful, and have a good time amongst each other.”
Wood says that aside from the event itself, it is all about sharing the history of Juneteenth.
“It was a lot of people talking about a Juneteenth celebration and it was canceled at first. So, we all decided to bring it back together at Jones Park on Saturday,” said Wood. “It is very important that we keep this going.”
The celebration is open to the public. It starts on Saturday, June 20th at 5:00 pm at Jones Park in Lufkin. Officials say that masks are welcomed to wear, but not required.
