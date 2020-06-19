Man killed after Lufkin police say reckless driving causes crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man has died after rear-ending a car while driving recklessly and in speeds reportedly around 100 miles per hour.
According to Lufkin police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth, police received a call around 11:15 a.m. of a reckless driver in a green, single-cab Dodge pickup going northbound on Old Union Road. The called said it appeared the driver was going at around 100 miles per hour.
The driver of the Dodge pickup apparently continued onto Pershing Avenue and failed to stop for a line of traffic at the intersection of Bynum Street. He rear ended a maroon Kia Sorento, causing an additional impact with a black Mitsubishi Outlander.
The driver of pickup was critically injured in the crash and taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.
Two of the three people inside the Kia were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Mitsubishi did not report any injuries and was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.
Police are withholding names of those involved in the wreck until extended family is notified.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.