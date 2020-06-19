Texas A&M Forest Service says summer wildfire season off to early start

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Drought conditions in the western Plains and early drying across the state have led to an increase in wildfire activity and an early start to the summer wildfire season, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
East Texas fire crews are in West Texas right now fighting brush fires, similar to images captured by Texas A&M Forest Service specialist Weldon Dent.
“This was a burnout operation on a fire last August,” describing one photo.
Note he said August. That is a typical fire season month, unless it's 2020.
"Since June 9 the Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire departments have responded to over 90 wildfires across the state which have burned nearly 22,000 acres," said Dent.
Which includes East Texas.
"Just yesterday (Thursday) the Texas A&M Forest Service responded to five fires in East Texas for about 15 acres."
Many of the biggest wildfires are preventable, says Dent, who teaches people safety practices.
“Whenever you are welding or grinding outdoors utilize a fire watch with a fire extinguisher or a water hose ready.”
And check road equipment, such as towing chains.
"Make sure they're secure and off the ground. Also check your wheel bearings. They've been known to overheat and cause fires," warns Dent.
The wildland urban interface specialist likes to illustrate how fire can stop in its track when precautionary measures are taken.
“It stopped when it got to the green grass,” Dent points out on one photograph of an approaching fire to a large, two-story home. “It’s important to keep your grass green and mowed. Also, this homeowner has utilized ‘Firewise’ landscape around their trees. So, they keep their vegetation low so that if the fire gets in here then it will not spread into the crown of the trees.”
This year emergency crews also want to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They work in smaller groups. And briefings, normally attended by large numbers, are now for essential personnel.
"And then they are going out to the individual crews and briefing their crews."
Knowing how to adapt is a rule for Texas A&M Forest Service.
For more guidelines on protecting your home and property from fire go to https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/WildlandUrbanInterface/
