WEBXTRA: Texas A&M Forest Service says summer wildfire season off to early start

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Drought conditions in the western Plains and early drying across the state have led to an increase in wildfire activity and an early start to the summer wildfire season, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
East Texas firefighters are in West Texas assisting with the bigger fires. Homeowner and property owners are cautioned to be careful with fire and take the necessary steps to prevent its spread.
Donna McCollum receives some pointers from Weldon Dent, with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
