East Texas family doubly blessed almost 1 year after it experiences Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome is a rare pregnancy condition affecting identical twins sharing the same placenta afterbirth and a network of blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients essential for development in the womb.
One East Texas family’s challenges associated with the health issue turned out to be double the blessings.
“Any other mother that is pregnant with twins that develops twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, I mean, she may start off the pregnancy and not have it, but it can develop anytime during the pregnancy up until delivery,” said mother Laura Farwell.
While Laura Farwell was pregnant, recipient twin Blake received almost all the blood and nutrients from donor twin Benson.
“At the time of diagnosis, Benson had a little more like 3 centimeters of amniotic fluid. Versus all the blood flowing to the recipient, Blake. He had 8 centimeters or more of fluid.”
Although overwhelmed, they prayed for the best as a family.
“Some of the other symptoms of TTTS for the mother is that your stomach grows rapidly due to the amniotic fluid. It puts a lot of strain on your back. If the fluid grows too much, it can cause premature labor,” Farwell said.
At Stage 2, you see a loss of bladder in the ultrasound. If not treated with surgery or any treatment, it is a 90-percent chance of demise.
“It got better after I had the fetoscopic laser ablation surgery at Texas Children’s in Houston,” Laura said.
As a result of surgery complications, Laura had a placental abruption and was rushed to the Woodland Heights Emergency Room in Lufkin.
“I had a general C-section under anesthesia, and they were born at 32 weeks, instead of their scheduled time. So, they came when they were ready,” Laura said.
Although every twin-to-twin transfusion experience is different, Laura joined a group on social media.
“I would communicate back and forth with other mothers across the U.S. and even the world about the syndrome. And I would kind of get a feel of the experience that they went through,” Laura said.
After an abnormal pregnancy, Blake and Benson are healthy, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.
After overcoming twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, Blake is doing just fine, and Benson has regular doctor visits to check on his heart. They are turning 1 on September 9th.
