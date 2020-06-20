Lufkin police release names of people involved in 3-vehicle fatal wreck on Pershing

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a fatal three-vehicle wreck that occurred Friday after the driver of one of the vehicles allegedly drove recklessly and at speeds of about 100 mph.
According to Lufkin police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth, police received a call around 11:15 a.m. of a reckless driver in a green, single-cab Dodge pickup going northbound on Old Union Road. The caller said it appeared the driver was going at around 100 miles per hour.
The driver of the Dodge pickup continued onto Pershing Avenue and failed to stop for a line of traffic at the intersection of Bynum Street. He rear-ended a maroon Kia Sorento, causing an additional impact with a black Mitsubishi Outlander.
Darrel Trent Williams, 47, of Lufkin, was driving the Dodge pickup, and he was seriously injured in the crash, according to Pebsworth. An ambulance to him to a local hospital, where he later died.
The three people in the Kia were Gale Sibley, the driver, Neva Smith, and Betty Phillips. Pebsworth said Sibley and Phillips were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Smith and Carlos Gonzalez, the driver of the Mitsubishi, were not injured in the crash. Gonzalez was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.