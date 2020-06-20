Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are starting our Saturday off on a bit of a rainy note as light to moderate showers continue to develop along an outflow boundary. These showers are moving east and southeast through the area and will continue to be possible throughout at least the first half of the day. As we move into the afternoon hours, we will need to watch closely for the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms developing some heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Areas that trend drier today will likely see temperatures topping off in the lower 90s while those of us who see more rainfall throughout the afternoon could see temperatures remain in the 80s during the heat of the day. More showers and storms will develop in southern Oklahoma overnight and will once again try to move into the western half of East Texas before sunrise tomorrow morning. Skies will dry out throughout the later morning and early afternoon hours before more pop up showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible later in the day. The forecast is fairly similar on Monday, then much more likely rain chances move in on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Rain chances begin to diminish on Thursday and Friday but will still be possible, mainly during the afternoon.