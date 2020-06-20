Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight fatal shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Upshur County.
According to officials, deputies responded to a call around 12:15 Saturday morning for reports of a shooting at the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 154 East of Gilmer.
Upon arrival, deputies say they located 29-year-old Michael Odom laying in the driveway of the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Investigators say Odom was transported to Longview Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Detectives have a suspect in custody who is now facing murder charges. At this time the suspect’s name has not yet been released.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
