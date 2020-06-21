‘Stronger Together 5K’ held to support widows

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Father’s Day is observed differently for everyone. for some it’s a celebration, for others it’s a day of remembrance.
Widow Strong Lufkin, a community of widows who empower one another, spent the day remembering those fathers and husbands.
Widows and those supporting them spent the afternoon running the ‘Stronger Together 5K’ to raise money for their food and gift bag distribution, and grief support programs through Widow Strong.
“What it is, is we are a community of widow’s that that empower each other to, just life after loss,” said Lufkin chapter leader, Carrie Stringer. “We focus a lot on health but it’s also like mind, body, and spirit heath.”
Stringer has been widowed for three and a half years.
“Coming out of that was just, there was just so much and when I found this team, it’s just been a super great way to have that time, grieve, and be with other people who understand,” Stringer said.
The race was held on Father’s Day, which Stringer said can be a difficult day for widows.
“You can tell, I had a smile on my face today. And this is usually a day that it doesn’t, it’s not a day that can be super joyful,” she said. “Usually I’ve just wanted to skip it in the past, like stay home or just not celebrate it. But this year it was so good to have this goal and to train for it together.”
Support for today’s run didn’t just come from those at Lufkin’s race. They have chapters all over the U.S., and a virtual 5K was open to runners who couldn’t attend in person.
“To see these women getting moving in their bodies, and it’s really nice. It’s nice news and it’s empowering because it makes you feel like, just that you can see others. You do feel like you’re together even though they’re not with me. I’m seeing their pictures and I’m encouraging them and then they’ll see our pictures and they’re like, ‘Yeah that’s awesome.’ So it really does feel like this nice hug on a more difficult day.”
Stringer said the Lufkin chapter tries to hold monthly gatherings.
You can learn more about Widow Strong, or get support by visiting their website, https://widowstrong.com/
