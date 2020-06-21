Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Overnight we are expected to drop into the mid 70s with a small chance for a few spotty showers. Monday, expect partly sunny skies, low 90s, and a chance for showers and isolated thundershowers. Right now we are keeping a close eye on Tuesday as the best day to see strong to severe storms in East Texas. Early on Tuesday a cold front will start to make its way through our area but it will stall out in our central and northern counties. This means central and northern counties have a better chance of seeing strong storms rather than Deep East Texas. As of now the biggest threat will be very heavy rainfall. Thankfully with this rain temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Rain chances will stick around for the entire work week and even into the weekend. By Saturday and Sunday we will return to the low 90s.