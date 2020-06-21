Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We once again start off our day in the muggy lower to middle 70s across the area with mostly sunny skies. Storms continue to fire off in Southern Oklahoma and North Texas and will slowly make their way south toward our northern counties by the late morning hours. The threat for severe weather is not great, but a few isolated cells could develop some pocket change hail and damaging gusty winds. These storms will likely not hold their strength for long once they get into East Texas but will steadily advance southeast through the area until totally falling apart. More spotty showers and thundershowers will be possible in the afternoon but not everyone will see the rain today, and any showers and storms that do develop will not stick around one area for too long. Another day of warm temperatures in afternoon ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Skies stay pretty quiet overnight before another broken line of showers and storms attempts to dip south into our northern counties early tomorrow morning with isolated rain chances in the afternoon. Rain becomes much more likely on Tuesday and even on Wednesday as well as multiple rounds of showers and storms will be likely throughout the day. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be likely within these storms as well so please continue to remain weather alert as we get closer to the mid part of next week. Showers and storms will continue to be possible on Thursday and Friday next week but mainly only in the afternoon and will be more scattered in nature. A few showers will be possible on Saturday but most of the area looks to trend dry for the weekend.