Better East Texas: July 4 plans affected by COVID19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID19 concerns continue across the United States, including Texas and East Texas. Governor Greg Abbott reported on increased hospitalizations recently and named some of the causes of increased COVID cases on restaurant and bar patrons that apparently are relaxing or disregarding the specific capacity guidelines, resulting in increased infection rates in many areas.
And he blamed a specific demographic of thirtysomethings as being lax on social distancing and other guidelines. But one drive around any city in East Texas and you can see that the economy is back – at least traffic is – and that all demographics are a mixed bag of responses to distancing and masking up. And with the next holiday – July 4th – fast approaching, numerous municipalities across our area are advertising fireworks shows.
But one aspect of some of them is these cities and chambers of commerce have details on their websites but few list any COVID practices at these events. Nothing about social distancing, wipe downs, sanitizing practices – nothing. In fact, some are promoting water slides, bounce houses, rock walls and live music.
Now I understand that we all want a return to normalcy, but there absolutely needs to be some large group COVID prevention practices at these events, and the organizing bodies need to let the citizenry know what they are. So as you prepare for the July 4th weekend, please conduct an information deep dive on any activities and make sure that organizers have protections in place. We are getting through this gradually and a few protective practices will protect us for tomorrow and make for a Better East Texas.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.