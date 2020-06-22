Dak Prescott signs exclusive franchise tag with Cowboboys

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott still do not seem to be close on a long term deal but the team will have Prescott locked in for this upcoming season after he signed the exclusive franchise tag offer from the team on Monday.
The news was first broke by Dallas Cowboys staff writer David Helman. The deal will bring Prescott just over $31.4 million. If the two sides want a long term deal they have until July 15 before having to wait until the next offseason. Reports have Prescott asking for around $40 million a year on the long term deal.
