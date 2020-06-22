Electra teenager makes letters of encouragement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jennifer Barrientos and her parents Loe and Richard Cannon have only been residents of Electra for a year but they have already made a huge impact on their community.
That’s because their daughter, 14-year-old Jennifer, has starting writing Happiness Letters or Words of Encouragement to her neighbors, businesses and even the police department.
However she doesn’t send her letters through the mail, she prefers to deliver each one personally.
She hand writes about 200 letters a day, re-purposing Valentine’s Day cards that had been in storage.
So far she has written at least 1,400 letters and doesn’t intend on stopping until every person in Electra has received one of her cards.
Jennifer hopes her letters will inspire other kids her age to do the same and make a difference in their community.
She also hopes to spread her messages of love beyond Electra one day, but to do that she needs supplies like blanks cards and envelopes.
To help or donate to Jennifer’s Happiness Cards you can contact her mom at Loecannon10@gmail.com or visit her Facebook page by clicking here.
