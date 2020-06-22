Fireworks, activities for July 4 in East Texas

(KLTV/KTRE) - Some activities are still planned for East Texans to celebrate Independence Day. Most events will have COVID-19 precautions in place; if you’re not sure, reach out to your particular city’s offices to ask about safety measures.
TYLER:
The City of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Lindsey Park, located at 12557 Spur 364 W, on Saturday, July 4. The fireworks show will begin after dark (around 9:15 p.m.).
The main park gate, located off Spur 364, will officially open at 2 p.m. and admission is free. This will be the only entrance open for this event. Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the City will not provide entertainment or concessions. It is recommended families bring their own refreshments. Please follow best practices like social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask.
To prepare for this event, Lindsey Park will be closed to the public on July 4 until 2 p.m. Alcohol and private fireworks are prohibited in the park.
For more information, contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 531-1370 or visit www.TylerParksandRec.com.
LONGVIEW:
The City of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. The event will continue as a drive-in only fireworks show. Additional social distancing and hygiene precautions will be taken to help ensure community health and safety. Gates open at 7 p.m., and food trucks and portable restrooms will be available. The festival portion of the event, including the Live Main Stage, vendors, and carnival rides is canceled for 2020.
OVERTON:
The City of Overton will hold the annual “Fireworks in the Park” event again this year on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Vendor booths and Children’s Activities in the Park will be open from 5:00 p.m. to dark. The Fireworks Show begin at dark (9 pm’ish). The City wishes to invite the public to the event for good wholesome family fun, food, and children’s activities in the Overton Municipal Park located at the end of Lakeshore Drive.
- The City of Overton has been known to have one of the longest lasting fireworks shows in East Texas each year running in excess of 45 minutes and this year should be no different!
- There will be a bounce house, obstacle course inflatable and a 14′ tall giant water slide for the children to enjoy in the park. *Bring swim attire for the kids!
- Food trucks and food vendors will be available to satisfy your taste buds, come hungry. Food Trucks & Food Vendor’s already booked are Kona Ice, Hit the Spot BBQ, Lupita’s, It’s the Bee’s Knees Bubble Tea & Pizza, Eat a Bite.
- The event will have several craft and other vendors to browse and shop as well. Booth’s will be located in the grassy area by the lake at the corner of Lakeshore Drive where the road ends into the Park.
- The Overton Lake Dam road will be open for Fireworks Spectating with lawn chairs and blankets. The City is excited to announce that the North Lake Dam / Spillway project on the lower portion of the Overton Lake is complete. We ask that you do not drive any motorized vehicles on the dam road.
- The City of Overton would like to thank the many sponsor’s who have generously donated to help make this event possible again this year.
LAKE JACKSONVILLE:
July 4th Fireworks Display will take place at dark at Lake Jacksonville and can been seen at the Concession area off Byrd Road and its FREE.
