First Alert: Locally heavy downpours likely through mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today is the start to what is shaping up to be a wet and stormy week throughout East Texas as a series of upper-air disturbances pass through our part of the state, enhancing our rain chances over the next few days.
The rest of today and this evening should be dry as we hang on to the clouds to go along with warm and humid conditions.
However, another complex of storms forming upstream in north Texas will start to rumble our way on Tuesday, which will provide us with a 60% chance likelihood you will come across some locally heavy downpours at times.
We will then have another likely chance of being on the receiving end of some heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday as more disturbances combine with outflow boundaries and a weak cold front to give us a 70% chance of rain.
The added cloud cover and rain will curtail those temperatures the next couple of days as daytime highs only reach the lower-to-middle 80′s.
Rainfall amounts over the next seven days look to be in the one-to-three-inch range, with some areas possibly receiving isolated, higher amounts.
With deep moisture remaining in place the rest of the week, we will keep a 30-40% chance of scattered downpours in place for Thursday and Friday afternoon as this activity will be enhanced by daytime heating and an active sea breeze front.
Rain chances will diminish by this weekend, dropping to our garden variety 20% chance of isolated, afternoon showers.
With rain chances going down, look for daytime highs to climb back into the lower 90′s by this weekend and early next week.
