Governor Abbott announces $123.6 billion economic impact of military bases in Texas

“Texas is the proud home to 15 military installations and the U.S. Army Futures Command,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are these military installations critical for the defense of our nation, they support more than 630,000 jobs in communities across this great state and are a key driver of the Texas economy. Now more than ever, these jobs add critical stability for communities focused on economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that military installations in Texas keep adding unmatched value for our nation.”