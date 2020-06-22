High school cheer, drill teams adapt to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When high school cheerleaders and drill teams got the go-ahead to begin practicing for the fall, members jumped high with happiness.
High school cheer and drill teams must be flexible and fluid to perform their sideline moves. The same rules can be applied to COVID-19 guidelines.
“So even if we have policies today, things may change tomorrow,” said Lisa Fuller, the director of the Nacogdoches High School Dragonettes Drill Team.
Cheerleaders must follow UIL guidelines. Drill teams aren't mandated, but some choose to follow their rules anyway.
“You have to take temperature, and you have to fill out a form saying, ‘I don’t have any of these symptoms,‘” explained Lauran Allbee, the drill team’s major.
“Each girl has individual hand sanitizers. No shared water, Fuller added.
And social distancing reminders are ingrained into young minds.
“Make sure you’re spread out,” Fuller shouted out to a gymnasium of young ladies.
NHS cheer coach Tori Brown has it down as her cheer to the students numerous times a day.
“I think we’ve repeated that more times than I can count,” Brown said.
Dragonette Kennedy Heath said the social distancing is unnatural for anyone on a spirit team.
“We like to hug and be around each other, but this year we’re staying far apart,” Heath said.
Taped x's marking where to sit serve as a time machine for teenagers.
“It’s kinda like kindergarten,” Brown said. “Your little spot on the mat.”
COVID-19 is a serious health threat redirecting spirit moves. For the drill team, “no one is connected. No one is kicking. They’re not doing prop routines,” Fuller said.
UIL is allowing pyramids for cheerleaders if they remain in a specific group. High schools can opt out.
Brown is one coach making the tough decision.
“I’m just not ready to take that step,” Brown said. “I notice the numbers of the people getting it are tending to get younger too.”
Cheerleader Meaghann Johnson gets it.
“It’s a risk right now, so I don’t think we should,” Johnson said.
A lot of unanswered questions remain. Will there be games? Will spirit groups travel out of town? If so, how do they get there?
The countdown for answers is fast approaching.
“Just because it’s a rule today, doesn’t mean it’s a rule tomorrow,” is what Fuller tells students and their parents.
