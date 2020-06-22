Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon expect mostly cloudy skies, spotty showers, and breezy winds from the south. Temperatures will be cooler, in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s. Tomorrow, be prepared for wide spread showers and isolated thundershowers throughout most of the day. Due to the persistent heavy rainfall we are expecting, flash flooding could potentially be an issue. Showers will become more spotty in nature on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Partly sunny skies return for Friday as we warm back to the low 90s. For the weekend we are expecting a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 90s and a low chance for rain.