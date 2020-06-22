Monday’s Weather: A few thunderstorms today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Some showers and thunderstorms left over from development in Oklahoma could reach parts of East Texas this morning. These storms are weakening as they move south and will probably die out by late morning. However, these storms will leave behind a few outflow boundaries which will be the focus for some more shower and thunderstorm activity to develop later this afternoon. A few thunderstorms could be heavy with gusty winds and small hail. Another round of strong thunderstorms will develop in West Texas this afternoon and evening and are expected to hold together and move into East Texas by early tomorrow morning. Some heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with these storms as well. Chances for rain begin to decrease by the middle of the week, but at least slight chances will stick around into the weekend. The chance for rain and the extra cloud cover will keep temperatures below average for most of this week.