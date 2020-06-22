Texas Tech moving to mobile ticketing for 2020 football season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University says it will only utilize mobile tickets for the 2020 football season.
According to a release from TTU, ticket holders will download their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay account before each game, the tickets will then be scanned by a gate attendant upon entry into Jones AT&T Stadium.
Season ticket holders will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet each summer or have the option to print at home. Instead, season ticket holders as well as those who purchase single-game passes or mini-plans will all receive their tickets via mobile delivery.
The release states this move will also apply to men’s and women’s basketball as well as Red Raider Baseball.
Beginning with the 2020 football season, season ticket holders will have access to My Account 2.0 via their TexasTech.com ticketing account. Further instructions on how to transfer tickets will be provided closer to the start of the 2020 football season.
Texas Tech will continue to provide printed parking passes for season ticket holders to access each respective lot on gameday during the 2020 football season. Those passes will be delivered via regular mail in August.
Fans with ticket-related questions are encouraged to speak with a ticket representative by calling 806-742-TECH during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday).
TTU included the following FAQ in their release:
What is changing?
· All tickets will be distributed via mobile delivery, including:
o Football season, mini-plan, and single game tickets
o Men’s basketball season, mini-plan, and single game tickets
o Women’s basketball season, mini-plan, and single game tickets
o Baseball season and single game tickets.
· There will be no physical ticket books for season ticket holders.
· Print at Home (PDF) tickets will no longer be available.
· Season ticket holders will have access to My Account 2.0 to manage their tickets beginning with the 2020 football season.
Why is Texas Tech Athletics transitioning to mobile ticketing?
· Flexibility
o Real-time changes to event dates and times are reflected immediately on digital tickets. Mobile tickets also allow guests to manage their tickets from their mobile phone with My Account 2.0. That includes seamless transfer and resell of tickets (via Stubhub).
· Ease of Use
o Through My Account 2.0, you always have your tickets on you. You may download, transfer, or resell your tickets at any time. It also adds a layer of security, guarding against the production of fraudulent and counterfeit tickets.
· Fiscal Responsibility
o The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted the global economy, and Texas Tech Athletics is not immune. To continue to provide a championship-level environment for our student-athletes, the elimination of costs associated with physical ticket production will allow for funds to be utilized in a manner that positively impacts our student-athlete experience.
What is My Account 2.0?
· My Account 2.0 is your online account manager on www.TexasTech.com/myaccount. This upgrade will enhance the user experience and provide a more intuitive self-service feature. Season ticket holders will be able to view upcoming events, download tickets to their digital wallet, and transfer tickets to multiple recipients via text message via their mobile device.
When will my tickets be available on my account?
· Tickets will not be viewable on your account until closer to the start of football season. A formal announcement will be sent to season ticket holders with the exact date and time their tickets will be emailed to them and viewable online.
Can I have multiple tickets on the same mobile device?
· Yes. You can view all of your tickets by swiping left or right on your smartphone. We highly encourage that you transfer a ticket to each member of your party to allow for the easiest entry and access throughout the venue.
What if my guest(s) and I are arriving to the venue at different times?
· If arriving separately, you can transfer a ticket to each member of your party. This will allow you and your guests to arrive at your own convenience. Via My Account 2.0, select the tickets you wish to transfer and enter their cell phone number. They will receive a text message instructing them to accept the tickets. They will need to log into their Texas Tech account or simply create an account for new customers to accept their tickets. Once your guest(s) have accepted the transfer, they will be able to add the ticket to their phone.
Where do I go to transfer my ticket(s)?
· Using your mobile device, go to www.TexasTech.com/myaccount and login to My Account 2.0. From here, you can select which games and tickets you wish to transfer and send those tickets to others via text.
Can I transfer my tickets more than one time?
· Account holders may only transfer their tickets one time. Once the transfer has been accepted by the other party, the primary account holder can no longer transfer the tickets again. You do have the option to cancel a transfer but must do so prior to the transfer being accepted.
What if I do not have a smartphone, or if my battery dies on game day?
· For issues in advance of gameday, please contact your account representative or the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH, and we will assist in troubleshooting the issue. On gamedays, please visit on our box offices at the venue and present a valid form of photo ID that matches the name associated with the account and the ticket office can reprint your tickets.
What If connectivity/mobile service are unavailable?
· Before arriving at the game, download your tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay. Once the tickets are downloaded, connectivity or Wi-Fi is not required to access your tickets. If you did not download your tickets in advance and are unable to download them at the venue, come see us at one of our box offices with a valid form of photo ID for assistance.
How do I access my tickets?
· From your mobile device, go to www.TexasTech.com/myaccount and log in. Once logged in, you will find all of your active tickets for the season. From there, you can download tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay or transfer tickets to a friend.
What if I lose/delete my ticket delivery email?
· Simply go to www.TexasTech.com/myaccount and login to your account. There you will be able to add your tickets back to your phone.
Can mobile tickets be downloaded onto a desktop computer?
· No. A barcode transferred to paper is not accepted at the gate. Mobile tickets on a mobile device are the only acceptable tickets at the gate.
How will parking work?
· Parking passes will continue to be printed and mailed to account holders. We anticipate football parking to be mailed out in mid-August currently.
What if I have additional questions at this time regarding mobile ticketing?
· Please contact the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office during normal business hours, which is 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The ticket office can be reached via 806-742-TECH or by email at redraidertickets@ttu.edu. Phone lines will also be open three hours leading into kickoff for each home football game.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.