Update: Infant girl in Texas found safe, Amber Alert canceled

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office says a one-month-old girl from Texas has been found safe after they issued an Amber Alert for the baby early Sunday morning.
PREVIOUS STORY BELOW
An Amber alert has been issued for a missing one-month-old Texas baby believed to be in grave danger.
According to the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office, Christilynn McGowen was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Coldspring Texas, East of Huntsville.
Right now, deputies are searching for the suspect they believe abducted her, 35-year-old Jartiesh Marie Lewis.
McGowen has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink onesie.
Lewis is a black female, 5′4″, and weighs 210 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her neck. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black Nike shorts and furry red flip flops.
She is believed to be driving a white, 2016 Nissan Sentra with an unknown Texas license plate.
If you see Lewis or the baby, you are asked to call 9-1-1 or the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367.
