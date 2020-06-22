WATCH: Lufkin officers take suspected intoxicated driver into custody after he rams police vehicle

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Video from Lufkin police shows officers taking a suspected intoxicated driver into custody.
The video is from Sunday morning. Police said at 7:24 a.m. Sunday, officers received a report of a man in a Chevy Silverado passed out at a traffic light at the intersection of Loop 287 and Atkinson Drive.
Police said the first officer on the scene parked his patrol unit in front of the truck in case the driver attempted to drive off, which would have potentially endangered the lives of other motorists. Officers are trained that it is instinctive for an intoxicated driver to attempt driving away after being woken up from a passed out state.
Police said the officer approached the truck and knocked on the window. The driver awoke and seemed confused about what was happening. The officer told him to put the truck in park. The driver then hit the gas, trying to move the patrol unit out of his way as other officers arrived on the scene.
Police said the driver was on the gas for about 30 seconds before rolling down his window. Officers were then able to reach inside the vehicle, unlock the door and put the vehicle in park.
The driver apologized repeatedly for attempting to drive away and admitted to drinking beer and liquor. Police said he was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated after failing a field sobriety test.
