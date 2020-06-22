WEBXTRA: High school cheer, drill teams adapt to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When high school cheerleaders and drill teams got the go ahead to begin practicing for the fall members jumped high with happiness.
Once they arrived to practice gyms across the state, they were met with all sorts of new rules pertaining to COVID-19. Cheer teams are governed by the University Interscholastic League.
Drill teams aren’t, but must follow guidelines from the Texas Education Agency. And then there are high schools setting more strict rules than the state. Either way, routines most likely will look different than in years past.
KTRE’s Donna McCollum hears from Nacogdoches High School Dragonettes Drill Team director Lisa Fuller on the subject.
