Angelina County judge believes landfill service fee increase is necessary

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners want the city of Lufkin to pay more for their landfill services. The county’s proposal could mean an increase in how much residents pay to use it. KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner asked the county why the increase is necessary.
Angelina County judge Don Lymbery says there has not been a rate increase for landfill use in about 10 years. And he says it is time.
“I don’t think there is going to be near as big a problem as some of the city council members were saying that night at the city council. It is not a big problem; it is really not. We are going to negotiate. Everything is going to be agreed between the city and the county,” said Judge Lymbery.
Lymbery says another reason for the increase is a state requirement for how much money must be kept in reserve.
“Right now, we are somewhere in the neighborhood of 6 million dollars behind what we should have in there now. We have 7 million dollars in there right now to operate the landfill,” Lymbery said.
Last week, city staff estimated the proposed rate would increase the city’s annual payment to the landfill to almost 1.3 million dollars.
“As far as people coming out and bringing stuff into the landfill from the county or bringing stuff out from the city, the rates are going to be negligible. People are not going to hardly notice it. I am talking about a few cents, a dollar or so because that’s only going to change a little bit,” said Lymbery. “The big problem that we have is trying to make sure that all of our commercial venders, which the city is a commercial vendor—and what we are trying to do is make sure all the commercial people that are coming out to the landfill are on the same scale and able to be competitive.”
Angelina County residents like Randy Conger say they will pay more to use the landfill if they have to.
“If I have to, I have to. But 90 percent of the time if I’m working on the job site, I am going to charge it to the customer anyway. So, really to me, it’s not going to hurt that much one way or the other,” Conger said.
Lymbery says the city and the county have been negotiating the contract for over a year now.
“I think we’re going to go ahead with a five-year agreement with two-year provision to get out of the agreement at any time is probably the direction we’re going to go. But that is all a part of the negotiation, of course,” said Lymbery.
He says everything should be worked out within the next 2 to 3 weeks.
Lymbery says that after looking back in the past years of around 2005- 2008, the city was paying more for the landfill rates than the county is proposing now.
According to the Angelina County landfill website, rates for Angelina County residential customers is currently $5.25 per square feet and commercial rates for customers differ.
