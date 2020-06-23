First Alert: Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely tonight through Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A low pressure system spinning near East Texas will combine with a weak cold front and a moisture-laden atmosphere to produce a 70% chance of some heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms this evening and lasting through the overnight hours as well.
Therefore, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Houston, Polk, and Trinity counties that runs from 7 p.m. this evening through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
We will have another likely chance of being on the receiving end of some heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday as that low combines with a stalled frontal boundary to give us a 70% chance of rain.
The added cloud cover and rain will curtail those temperatures the next couple of days as daytime highs only reach the lower-to-middle 80′s.
Rainfall amounts over the next seven days look to be in the one-to-three-inch range, with some areas possibly receiving isolated, higher amounts.
With deep moisture remaining in place the rest of the week, we will keep a 30-40% chance of scattered downpours in place for the foreseeable future as this activity will be enhanced by daytime heating and an active sea breeze front as we hit the end of the week and transition through the weekend.
It should be noted that our scattered showers and storms beyond Thursday will be the more typical, summertime downpours we are accustomed to seeing and experiencing here in East Texas.
With rain chances going down, look for daytime highs to climb back into the lower 90′s by this weekend and early next week.
