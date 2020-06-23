First Alert: Heavy rainfall may lead to some flooding concerns overnight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A spin in the atmosphere will combine with a weak cold front and a moisture-laden atmosphere to produce a 70% chance of some heavy rain through the overnight hours.
Therefore, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Houston, Polk, and Trinity counties that runs through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Since those areas have seen and accumulated more rain recently, they have been placed under that watch since additional, heavy rainfall could lead to some flooding concerns in those particular areas over the next 24 hours.
With many of our other Deep East Texas counties lacking sufficient rainfall in recent weeks, the ground is dry enough that a few inches should not cause too many issues on area roadways.
We will then have another likely chance of being on the receiving end of some heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday as more disturbances combine with a stalled frontal boundary to give us a 70% chance of rain.
The added cloud cover and rain will curtail those temperatures the next couple of days as daytime highs only reach the lower-to-middle 80′s.
Rainfall amounts over the next seven days look to be in the two-to-three-inch range, with some areas possibly receiving isolated, higher amounts.
With deep moisture remaining in place the rest of the week, we will keep a 30-40% chance of scattered downpours in place for the foreseeable future as this activity will be enhanced by daytime heating and an active sea breeze front as we hit the end of the week and transition through the weekend.
It should be noted that our scattered showers and storms beyond Thursday will be the more typical, summertime downpours we are accustomed to seeing and experiencing here in East Texas.
With rain chances going down, look for daytime highs to climb back into the lower 90′s by this weekend and early next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.