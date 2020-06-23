Nacogdoches community leaders discuss whether face masks should be mandated

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Mask orders were not on the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce Community Stakeholder’s teleconference agenda, but it led to candid discussion.
It began with Chamber CEO Wayne Mitchell talking about his observations during a trip Monday to Houston.
" Both visitors, customers, and employees were inclined to be wearing masks,” he shared.
He had difficulty understanding why so many people were wearing masks in Houston, but fewer numbers observe the guidance elsewhere.
Then Nacogdoches Councilman Roy Bolden informed Mitchell that Houston began its mask order on Monday. Businesses can be fined if they don't require staff and visitors to wear masks.
The discussion opened up.
“Roy, I don’t want to put you on the spot, but as a councilperson is that likely we’re going to see that here?” Mitchell asked.
“I would like to see it here, but I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Bolden answered. “I mean, there’s not enough, in my opinion, citizens that would like to see it happen.”
Opponents don't want business owners to become 'mask police'.
Mary Mocniak spoke up saying businesses, particularly restaurants, can lose business if they don't enforce mask rules.
"Restaurants that are not following made me uncomfortable. I won't go back until they're following some kind of protocol," she stated frankly.
The Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Sherry Morgan reports an increasing number of metropolitan dwellers are venturing to Nacogdoches.
"Specifically, from the Houston area that are getting out of their homes and getting in their cars and taking day trips and stopping off in Nacogdoches."
The visits can be a concern. The CVB says it will follow through on shop owner Teresa Darby's request when visitors come to the CVB.
"And say some businesses require masks. If you have them, please carry them with you," Darby suggested.
Asking, but not requiring mask-wearing, is currently quite enough for Nacogdoches says top county and city officials.
Increased number of COVID-19 cases may change minds. Perhaps, so will public opinion, if vocal enough.
Louise Stoehr creates masks from her Nacogdoches home. The person with a compromised immune system supports mask orders for the protection of others.
“I would not want to be that person who had inadvertently infected somebody else and caused them a very horrible experience.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.