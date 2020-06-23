Texas school districts continue to wait for guidance for fall opening

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Education Agency discussed how school districts across the state can utilize remote learning for the upcoming school year.
It wasn’t necessarily all of the information Texas school districts were hoping to hear. The Texas Education Agency addressed what remote instruction will look like for the upcoming year, but nothing on the physical space.
“So it’s a starting point for us, certainly, and it’s some things that we can work with, work on,” said Les Linebarger, Nacogdoches ISD Executive Director of Communications. “But until we get that direction on what in school classes can look like, we’re still in a bit of a holding pattern.”
Linebarger said they still are waiting to hear specific guidance on student spacing.
“How many people, how many students and staff we can fit into a classroom. And then think about, especially at the middle school and high school levels, when they change classes, what that’s going to look like,” Linebarger said. “And then there’s of course the student nutrition part of the equation, what will lunch look like?”
Tyler ISD will continue to use their approved 2020-21 calendar, starting classes on August 19. They have added in emergency closure dates from June 1 to 30, if needed.
“The entire month of June is actually circled. During that time, if we wind up having to go through something like we had this year, we could potentially go through the entire month of June, as far as instruction goes,” said Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD Superintendent, during a meeting Monday night.
The district is implementing a BLADE system for the 2020-21 school year, which stands for blended learning and distance education.
“It’s one-to-one student teacher devices, it’s the expansion of our district WiFi access points, both on and off district property,” Crawford said. “We’re also training our faculty and staff, that’s gaining some momentum as well, in regard to getting familiar with our Canvas, which is our learning management system.”
School districts across Texas are still waiting to learn more from the Texas Education Agency on specific guidelines for in-person learning.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.