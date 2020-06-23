WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches community leaders discuss whether face masks should be mandated

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Discussion on if people should be mandated to wear masks and face coverings for the protection of themselves and others against COVID-19 developed at the Nacogdoches Community Stakeholders weekly teleconference.
It started when Chamber CEO Wayne Mitchell shared his observations that when in Houston on Monday, there were many people wearing masks. He was unaware that the city began enforcement of a mask ordinance that day.
Nacogdoches City Commissioner Roy Bolden expressed a similar mandate would be a good move for Nacogdoches, but that it probably would never happen as too many residents would oppose such an order.
KTRE’s Donna McCollum shares part of what was said in the teleconference.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.