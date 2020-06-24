Board approves Lufkin Middle School guaranteed maximum price

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, the board of trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price for the Lufkin Middle School bond project at a total of $51,915,647.12.
The meeting was held via Zoom and included all Lufkin Independent School District board members, the administration team and many others.
According to the press release, Stephen Berry from Berry & Clay Construction said, “We are in a good position with the numbers. Any savings we accrue will go back into the contingency.”
The first phase will be the demolition of the field house and a metal building in the back.
Construction will begin on the large two-story classroom wing that will house 7th and 8th grade students.
In the release Superintendent Lynn Torres said, “With the multipurpose facility taking shape and the sports complex cleared and under construction, all three bond projects are underway. Again, we thank the community for making these projects possible for our students. We know the final construction will be something we can all be very proud of.”
Officials say construction on this phase is staged for July 2020 to completion in September of 2021.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.