Crime Stoppers seeks information on vandalism of Nacogdoches County church

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help finding information which will lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for vandalizing a church in the county.
According to Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers, on June 1st, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a criminal mischief that occurred at Shady Grove Baptist Church on FM 2112.The suspect(s) damaged the church by painting graffiti on the exterior of the worship center and on multiple signs. The damage occurred sometime between May 31st at 12 p.m. and June 1st at 1 p.m.
Crime Stoppers said they will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in this case. All information is confidential and you never have to give your name. You may submit tips via their website at www.ncstips.com or by telephone at 936-560-4636.
