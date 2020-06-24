First Alert: More pockets of rain likely on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With deep moisture remaining in place the rest of the week, we will keep a 60% chance of scattered downpours in place for Thursday and a 40% chance of rain on Friday. The combination of a lingering frontal boundary will interact with all the moisture and some daytime heating to yield these higher-than-normal rainfall odds for us as we round out the week.
Additional rainfall amounts going forward should average around an inch or thereabouts, but isolated, higher amounts are always possible when you have efficient, rain-producing downpours with all the deep moisture overhead.
The added cloud cover and rain activity will keep our daytime highs running several degrees below normal, as we look to top out in the middle-to-upper 80′s on Thursday and Friday.
It should be noted that our scattered showers and storms once we get into the weekend will be the more typical, summertime downpours we are accustomed to seeing and experiencing here in East Texas.
With rain chances going down to 30% this weekend, look for daytime highs to climb back into the lower 90′s as we see a little bit more sunshine return to our region by that time.
