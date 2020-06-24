Nacogdoches ISD cancels summer school to give students a break

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - School districts across the state are facing a lot of uncertainties. There is one certainty for Nacogdoches ISD. There will be no summer school.
The summer break may pay off when fall classes begin in August.
When students are off for the summer educators call the loss of achievement the ‘summer slide’. When students lack face-to-face instruction since mid-March due to a pandemic it’s called the ‘COVID-slide’, according to Les Linebarger, NISD spokesperson.
"We were concerned about diving off into summer school in the first place because there was fatigue," he said.
Tedious online instruction took its toll.
“So we acknowledged the fact our students, staff, and parents were tired and could probably benefit from that break.”
Little rest for staff. Wednesday's new hire orientation day shows nothing waits when preparing for the first day of school which begins August 24.
Chief academic officer, Dr. Daya Hill leads the effort. A catch-up plan currently begins with determining what students learned while staying home.
"We've looked at from March 16 to the end of the school year which of those identified essential standards were not taught, not thoroughly taught," explained Hill.
There will be gaps, but Hill wants to avoid students and teachers from being overwhelmed the first six weeks of school.
"The last thing we want to do is put a lot of effort in 'some of the nice to know' standards versus the 'must know' standards."
School administrators want clear direction from the Texas Education Agency. Based on yesterday's teleconference they're receiving much less.
"I think there are going to be some guidelines, but they're going to be very loose," said Hill.
Hill says local education agencies will most likely determine how to make it through the rest of the summer into the fall.
