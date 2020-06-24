Next Normal: Dating during COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dating often begins with a dinner or a movie. Sitting together. Holding hands. But the COVID-19 pandemic has made most of those things unsafe.
Dating apps or dating websites aren’t new during the COVID-19 pandemic but have more users since the pandemic began.
A representative with the dating app Bumble says they’ve seen over 900,000 users adopt a “virtual dating badge” on their profile, indicating they’re willing to date through video and phone calls.
In a statement, that Bumble representative says they saw a 69 percent increase in video calls the week of May 1, compared with the week of March 13; before the pandemic hit.
While Bumble had phone and video call options pre-pandemic, the dating app Hinge did not. But they introduced one during the pandemic and report that users are taking advantage of it.
A Hinge representative says 44 percent of their users have been on a video date and 52 of those users say they’re likely to continue video dating even when it’s safe to meet up in-person, again.
A statement from Bumble’s representative says in part:
“As lockdown rules ease, people are getting ready to date IRL again but many are still nervous about meeting in person, indicating a lack of understanding in what is acceptable and safe in the new world of dating. After a period of lockdown and isolation, users are feeling particularly incentivized to find a partner.” Bumble also says nearly 60 percent of their customers in the united states report being more motivated to find a meaningful connection if social distancing continues and lockdown restrictions go into effect.”
Representatives from both dating apps say they have safety measures listed on the app for video calls to ensure users are staying safe physically and while online dating.
