Sprouts Farmers Market hosting job fair for 100+ positions for new Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 100 positions need to be filled at the new Sprouts Farmers Market location in Tyler.
According to a press release from the company, a virtual job fair is taking place on Wednesday, June 24 and Thursday, June 25 for their new location on South Broadway Avenue.
The full- and part-time positions available include: department managers, assistant managers, clerks, cashiers, administrative coordinators and more.
According to the company, the 30,000-square-foot store will be opening its doors to the public on Wednesday, August 5th.
Click here for more information on how to can apply online.
Related stories:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.