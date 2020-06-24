Trinity ISD superintendent confirms coach, student have COVID-19

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people within the local school district have tested positive for COVID-19, the superintendent reports.
Dr. John Kaufman said in a post on the school’s page that a Trinity High School football coach, as well as a 12th grade student, have tested positive for the virus. Both of the individuals participated in the summer workout program, Kaufman said, and the coach assisted with weekly food distribution at Lansberry Elementary.
Trinity learned of the test results Wednesday, and contacted the Department of State Health Services for guidance. They recommended that all those in direct contact with the coach or student seek out a COVID-19 testing site. An available testing site for Wednesday, June 24, is the Walker County Fairgrounds. Call 512-883-2400 to register for an appointment, Kaufman said. He encouraged all student athletes who participated in the summer workout program to schedule an appointment.
Kaufman said the district will continue to monitor the situation with the safety of students and staff in mind.
