Congressman Gohmert taps desk in protest during House Judiciary Committee hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert made news this week during a House Judiciary Committee meeting in an unusual way: by tapping on his desk.
The tapping incident occurred during the committee’s hearing looking into accusations of politicization of the Justice Department under Attorney General Bill Barr.
Former Dep. Attorney General Donal Ayer was testifying when the tapping began.
“It needs to be said that Bill Barr does regularly lie in ways that impact official actions,” Ayer said.
The tapping begins, and is noted as coming from Gohmert’s desk, as he continuously tapped a ring he was wearing on the desktop.
“Mr. Chairman, there is not order in the room. There is a banging,” another congressman said.
“No, there is certainly not,” Gohmert interjected.
Gohmert was protesting that Ayer had gone over his allotted five minutes speaking time, calling it “grossly unfair.”
“He’s two minutes beyond concluding and you don’t let us have that kind of time. You’ve gaveled down immediately, you’re being grossly unfair. This man had a written statement and he knew to cut it to five minutes. He couldn’t do it. Either we have rules or we don’t,” Gohmert said.
On Twitter, fellow East Texan and Aggie, as well as the man who hopes to unseat Gohmert in the upcoming election, Hank Gilbert, noted that the ring Gohmert used to make the noise was his Texas A&M class ring.
One committee member called for the sergeant at arms to intervene during the exchange. Eventually, the democratic chairman called for witness testimony to continue.
