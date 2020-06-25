DPS arrests suspect in Austin for felony criminal mischief, damage caused to state capitol

Additionally, DPS is working with Capital Area Crime Stoppers to locate several individuals who were captured on video and in photos during an active assault on DPS Troopers. This incident occurred during a protest at the State Capitol on Saturday, May 30, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Several DPS Troopers were assaulted, and property was damaged. Anyone with information about this specific event or those involved is urged to contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers. (Please see the photos below for individuals wanted in connection with this crime.) All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous. Contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (800) 893-TIPS (8477) or (512) 472-TIPS (8447); online at www.austincrimestoppers.org; or by mobile app: P3 Tips.