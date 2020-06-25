First Alert: Deep moisture will keep downpours on the menu

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another day with some much-needed, steady rainfall, soaking many parts of the Piney Woods. Thankfully, today’s more concentrated rainfall has occurred in areas that have not received as much rain as other areas the past few days.
We have caught a break from the steady rains this afternoon, but I do anticipate that outside of a few showers, many will stay dry through the early overnight hours under mostly cloudy skies to go along with muggy conditions.
With deep moisture remaining in place, we will keep a 60% chance of scattered downpours in place for Friday under mostly cloudy skies. Some of that rain we see tomorrow could take place as early as the morning hours with more re-development possible in the afternoon time frame as well.
The added cloud cover and rain activity will keep our daytime highs running several degrees below normal, as we look to top out in the middle-to-upper 80′s on Friday afternoon.
Once we head into the weekend, the rain chances will go down, but will still be in place as we have a 30% chance of rain on Saturday and a 40% chance of receiving a heavy downpour on Sunday.
It should be noted that our scattered showers and storms this weekend will be the more typical, summertime downpours we are accustomed to seeing and experiencing here in East Texas. These scattered downpours will still contain heavy rainfall at times, but the overall coverage and duration will be far less than what we have seen the past couple of days.
Additional rainfall amounts going forward should average around an inch or thereabouts, but isolated, higher amounts are always possible when you have efficient, rain-producing downpours with all the deep moisture overhead.
By next week, rain chances will fall off to just isolated, afternoon showers as the rain chance drops to 20% as drier air moves back into our part of the state. With rain chances dropping off next week, look for daytime highs to climb back into the lower 90′s as we see more sunshine return to our region by that time.
