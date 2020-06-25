A look at state hospital data for Lufkin, Nacogdoches and surrounding area

Several dozen Deep East Texans remain hospitalized for COVID-19. The State Department of Health services monitors hospital usage
Tonight, that data shows a decrease in the number of ventilators available in trauma service area H. That includes Angelina, Nacogdoches and surrounding counties.
According to that data, Deep East Texas has:
* 556 total staffed hospital beds today, 65 percent of which are occupied.
* 18 ICU beds are open, two less than yesterday, and 111 ventilators are available. That’s six fewer than yesterday.
* The state data shows 11 people currently in ICU for COVID-19. Another 26 are hospitalized in the Lufkin area.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.