Nacogdoches County striving toward conservative spending for 2021

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The coronavirus pandemic and economic uncertainties present a challenge for cities and counties entering the budget process.
The theme for Nacogdoches County budget workshops, which was held Thursday, is ‘conservative spending’, more so than ever before.
Before the pandemic, Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges had department budget requests in mind.
"At the beginning of this year I was going to probably ask for a raise in this budget year, but obviously things have changed."
Instead, he asks for $50 a month for each of five deputies who can provide bilingual services.
The kind of scaled-back request County Judge Greg Sowell wants from all department heads.
“We don’t know what the future holds,” said Sowell. “What we’re hoping to do is to get by on just barely what we need and what we need to do the job to maintain where we are right now until we see how this is all going to play out.”
So, the sheriff sidelines his original plan.
"Hopefully in the future when the economy gets back going, the coronavirus goes away. It's hard to ask for a raise right now when people don't have jobs. I can't go before the court and ask them for that and I understand that. I mean there are people out of work right now."
Bridges did use the opportunity to point out eventually salaries in the sheriff's department must be addressed.
“We need to be thinking ahead. At some point, we’re going to have to be competitive with these agencies or we are going to be in a bind.
The budget is adopted in September.
Judge Sowell says a tax increase is unlikely and something he would not want to request under the current conditions households are facing.
