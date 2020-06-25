Tenaha ISD suspends summer workouts until July 13 due to possible COVID-19 exposure

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Tenaha ISD Athletic Department has suspended summer workouts until July 13.
Athletic Director Jeremy Jenkins said two student-athletes had possibly been exposed to a COVID-19 case off of school property. Jenkins stressed the case was a person who does not live in Tenaha.
“We are just losing about four scheduled practice days. We were already giving the kids the week of July 4 off,” Jenkins said.
The UIL also has a mandatory shutdown on July 3,7 and 8. Tenaha was also not doing workouts on Friday.
