Thursday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning,East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies today will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures warm to the mid 80s. Showers are possible this afternoon so be sure you have your umbrella. Overnight, spotty showers will stick around as we cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow and Saturday expect similar conditions of cloudy skies, off and on showers, and temperatures in the 80s. By Sunday, skies will start to clear out and we will return to the low 90s. For the start of the next work week we are expecting partly sunny skies, low 90s, and a small chance for a stray shower. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonal temperatures.