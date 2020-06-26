First Alert: A warm, humid, and hazy weekend on deck with a few passing showers

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This weekend will feature plenty of warmth, mugginess, and a hazy sky at times due to Saharan dust, which has made its annual, summer return to East Texas.
We will keep daily downpours in the forecast, but they will not be as numerous and widespread as we have seen throughout this past week.
Outside of any shower activity, it will be warm and muggy with lows in the lower-to-middle 70′s and daytime highs hovering around the 90-degree mark under a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky.
By next week, rain chances will fall off to just isolated, afternoon showers as the rain chance drops to 20% as drier air moves back into our part of the state. With rain chances dropping off next week, look for daytime highs to climb back into the lower 90′s as we see more sunshine return to our region by that time.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.