Huntington man gets probation for 2018 bomb threat at high school
By T'Ebonie Tanner and KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 26, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 6:25 PM

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Huntington man has reached a plea agreement on two charges related to a bomb threat made at Huntington High School.

David Edward Glawson, 19, received seven years deferred adjudication probation for terroristic threat and five years deferred adjudication probation for possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested in March of 2019 and indicted in December. The word “bomb” was found written on bathroom stall in March 2018. The incident led officials to evacuate the school. No bomb was found.

