3 arrested, 1 at-large following Lufkin drive-by shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - No injuries were reported after a drive-by shooting incident that occurred on Lufkin’s West Grove Avenue Friday afternoon. Three of the four suspects have been arrested, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
According to a press release, Lufkin PD officers were dispatched out to a home in the 600 block of W. Grove Avenue at about 3:13 p.m. on Friday. The shots were allegedly fired from a black Toyota Camry, and witnesses reported hearing four shots.
“Two adults and four children under the age of eight were in the yard at the time of the shooting,” the press release stated. “Thankfully, none of them were injured.”
However, the vehicle fled the scene before LPD officers arrived at the scene. After officers patrolled the area looking for the suspect vehicle, they found it parked at Newsom Street Apartments, which is several blocks away from the shooting scene, the press release stated.
“When an officer approached the vehicle, three men bailed out on foot in separate directions,” the press release stated. “A fourth man remained in the vehicle. The officer held him at gunpoint until backup arrived. The man identified as Nicholas Hood, 18, of Lufkin, was then taken into custody.”
Later, Lufkin PD officers managed to run down two of the three suspects who ran away on foot. One of them was identified as Keelan Larue, who already had an outstanding arrest warrant in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Ellis Avenue in May that left two people injured.
According to the press release, Larue is a known associate of the gang known as Jacobyworld.
“The other suspect who was taken into custody was juvenile and information regarding his identity will not be released,” the press release stated.
All three of the suspects who are in custody at this time will be charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, the press release stated.
“The fourth suspect remains at large,” the press release stated. “Anyone with information on his identity or location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.”
