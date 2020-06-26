SFA coaches offering summer camps for East Texas kids

The first camps to be offered will be from Johnny Cardenas for those that love baseball. The first camp to be offered will be July 6-9. The camp cost $125 if the participant is only doing the half day session from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. The cost is $175 if the participant does the entire day from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mornings will be drills for pitching, throwing, bunting, hitting, fielding. Afternoon is games. You can register before or after. The second camp will be July 13-16. More information can be found here.