SFA coaches offering summer camps for East Texas kids

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Activities have been hard to come by during the COVID-19 pandemic but SFA coaches are offering summer camps, giving kids an opportunity to get out of the house.
The first camps to be offered will be from Johnny Cardenas for those that love baseball. The first camp to be offered will be July 6-9. The camp cost $125 if the participant is only doing the half day session from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. The cost is $175 if the participant does the entire day from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mornings will be drills for pitching, throwing, bunting, hitting, fielding. Afternoon is games. You can register before or after. The second camp will be July 13-16. More information can be found here.
SFA women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg will be offering a girls basketball camp July 20-22. There will be two different times for ages. Grades 1-5 will go 9 a.m.- noon. Grades 6-8 will go from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Discounts are available for more than one family member. More information can be found here.
SFA men’s basketball coach Kyle Keller will be offering two different camps. The first camp will be July 27-30 and is for grades 2-7. Half day and full day options are available. The second day camp being offered is August 3-6 and is for grades 2-12. Half day and full day options are available. For more information, click here.
