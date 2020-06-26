Totally online degree for sports-minded at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Americans are missing their sports.
SFA sports business major Chris Moore is learning how to bring back what the fans want.
“You really have to be creative for this time. This is where a lot of people can thrive at and show their true talents,” said Moore.
The aspiring sports agent is among the first students at SFA to finish out the sports business undergraduate degree totally online.
"Some of the classes I will be taking in the fall is sports analytics, sports promotion, and a class dealing with business law."
Fifteen hours of online instruction that match Moore's demanding responsibilities. He's the SFA Student Government Association president.
Sports business program director Dr. Jason Reese says online instruction from the freshman level all the way thru graduation is for other kinds of students too.
“So, let’s say a student isn’t able financially to come to Nacogdoches but wants to complete our very unique degree, the only one of its kind in the state of Texas. Say they have a full-time job in the sport industry, they could continue to take classes while working.”
And don't forget the students concerned about COVID-19.
"We planned this a few semesters ago before COVID came around, but our goal was to give our students flexibility either in a face-to-face format or completely online."
The program fits well into a newly introduced university-wide flex plan. Reese and Moore will be observed closely to see if online undergraduate learning for the sport-minded will become a winning combination.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.