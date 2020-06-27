Dak Prescott teaming up with Marshall business to help Boys and Girls Club

Prescott was in Marshall on Saturday morning to pick up his new Polaris UTV from Jack Rabbit Offroad. According to J.C. Kester Prescott reached out to Jack Rabbit Offroad to purchase a UTV. Kester stated in an email that, “dealership’s ownership saw the potential of the sale to have a much greater purpose than a simple transaction. Jack Rabbit Offroad knew that Dak was an active supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs because he had a presence at their local chapter in Marshall.”