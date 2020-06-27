Dak Prescott teaming up with Marshall business to help Boys and Girls Club

MARSHALL, Texas (KTRE) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hoping to have fun over the next year while also working on raining money for the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines.
Prescott was in Marshall on Saturday morning to pick up his new Polaris UTV from Jack Rabbit Offroad. According to J.C. Kester Prescott reached out to Jack Rabbit Offroad to purchase a UTV. Kester stated in an email that, “dealership’s ownership saw the potential of the sale to have a much greater purpose than a simple transaction. Jack Rabbit Offroad knew that Dak was an active supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs because he had a presence at their local chapter in Marshall.”
The UTV is a top of the line vehicle that will not be like any other that leaves the show room floor.
“Jack Rabbit Offroad donated the Polaris RZR,” Kester said. “Thumper Fab customized it with top of the line custom enhancements, including a roll cage, bumpers, rock sliders, and custom powder coating and fabrication. The off-road vehicle industry’s leading brands—including Rockford Fosgate, PRP Seats, Fielder Paint & Body, V Squared Customs, QuadShop, Evolution Powersports, Western Powersports, Sedona, and FLY Racing—also donated products. Between the Stage 5 Audio System that ties into the Polaris Ride Command and the premium seats, doors and tires.”
The plan is for Prescott to use the UTV for the next year and then it will be autographed and either raffled or auctioned off.
“I am going to put a lot of miles on this and have a lot of fun but what I am most proud of is what this is going to do in a year and raise a lot of money for the Boys and Girls Club and help out a community and help young youth to be leaders,” Prescott said.
After the unveil of Prescott’s new ride, the quarterback met with youth of the Boys and Girls Club, taking pictures and signing autographs.
Details on how the fundraising campaign will work to give away the UTV will be announced at a later date.
